Anthem relocating Impact offices to Toronto

PWInsider.com is reporting that the current Impact Wrestling office in Nashville, Tennessee will be closing up and it is moving to Toronto, where it will be merging with the Anthem offices.

The move is being done to streamline operations now that Anthem has complete control over the company although PWInsider adds that the production office where TV is edited and compiled, is currently slated to remain in Nashville.

What happens to the current staff who are based in Nashville remains to be seen, and some will probably have to relocate if they want to keep their job while others might be able to work from their own home.

The move has been rumored ever since Anthem bought the company from Dixie Carter and moving to Toronto will save the company money since they would not have to pay extra rent for offices.





