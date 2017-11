AAW “Rise of the Dragon” Results – 11/4/17 – LaSalle, Illinois

1. Zema Ion defeated Myron Reed

2. Mike Hartenbower and Kody Rice defeated Bucky Collins and Connor Braxton

3. Semi Final Match – Women’s Championship Tournament

Rachael Ellering defeated Kylie Rae

4. Semi Final Match – Women’s Championship Tournament

Ivelisse defeated Delilah Doom

5. Jessicka Havok defeated Allie Cat

6. 6 Man Tag Team Match

Curt Stallion, Brubaker, and Jake Something defeated Chuck Taylor and Zero Gravity (Brett Gakiya and CJ Esparza)

7. Eddie Kingston defeated Kevin Lee Davidson

8. AAW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega) (c) defeated Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel and Stephen Wolf

9. Colt Cabana and Space Monkey defeated Ace Perry and Paco

10. Jeff Cobb and David Starr defeated Monster Mafia (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page)

11. AR Fox defeated Austin Theory

12. Rey Fenix and Michael Elgin defeated Ultimo Dragon and Sami Callihan

