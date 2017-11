AAW “Hell Hath No Fury” Results – 11/3/17 – Berwyn, Illinois

1. Six Pack Challenge – Winner faces PENTA EL 0M on 11/25

Zema Ion defeated Austin Theory, Stephen Wolf, Curt Stallion, Myron Reed, and AR Fox

2. Colt Cabana and Chuck Taylor defeated The Hooligans (Devin and Mason Cutter)

3. 1st Round Match – AAW Women’s Championship Tournament

Delilah Doom defeated Veda Scott

4. 1st Round Match – AAW Women’s Championship Tournament

Kylie Rae defeated Su Yung

5. Michael Elgin defeated Shane Strickland

6. Fans Bring The Weapons Match

PACO defeated Connor Braxton

7. Trevor Lee defeated Eddie Kingston

8. AAW Tag Team Championship

Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega) defeated Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz (c)

9. David Starr and Jeff Cobb defeated OI4K (Dave and Jake Crist)

10. AAW Championship

Rey Fenix (c) defeated Josh Alexander

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)