WWE releases NXT recruit Leo Gao

WWE has released NXT trainee Leo Gao from his contract on Friday. Gao was hired after a tryout in China, and his release is said to be injury-related according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never konw what you're going to get.So should be keep smile! pic.twitter.com/yGVHL9gB3B — Leo Gao (@LeoGaoWWE) November 3, 2017

