WWE fans in London chant for WrestleMania, Triple H responds

After the conclusion of The Shield, with Triple H, match at the non-televised live event in London, WWE fans started a WrestleMania chant aimed at Triple H.

“Ohhhh okay, I see what’s going on here. Yeah, that’s a question for this guy,” said Seth Rollins who had the mic and immediately handed it over to Triple H to address them.

“You guys want a show in Transylvania?” joked Triple H as the crowd booed. Triple H advised the crowd to “organize themselves” first and chant together since they were not in sync. “Stop…stop. Let me help you out,” Triple H said. “There’s only one guy who can make that decision for you and unfortunately he’s not here!” The crowd boos again.

“If you’re load enough maybe he can hear you from the other side of the pond,” Triple H then said as the crowd starts the chant again, louder this time.

WWE has not held a big pay-per-view since SummerSlam 1992 and London’s Wembley Stadium is certainly ready to host the grandest show of them all.

You can see the video below.

