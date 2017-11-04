This Day In Wrestling History – November 4th

1982 – Greg Valentine defeats Wahoo McDaniel, to win the NWA United States Championship.

1985 – Rick Rude defeats Iceman King Parsons, to win the WCCW American Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Kerry Von Erich defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1993 – Hiroshi Hase & Keiji Mutoh defeat Hercules Hernadez & Scott Norton, to win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League.

1994 – 2 Cold Scorpio defeats Jason, to win the ECW World Television Championship (aired on TV November 22nd). At a second TV taping on the same night, Dean Malenko defeats 2 Cold Scorpio, to win the Television Championship (aired on TV November 29th).

1996 – Tasha Simone defeats Miss Texas, to win the USWA Women’s Championship. Records indicate that Simone is the final Women’s Champion, before the title is deactivated due to the USWA’s closure in 1997.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.4 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.3 rating). This was the night of the infamous “Pillman’s got a gun” angle on RAW. Brian Pillman pointed a 9 mm pistol at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was attempting to attack Pillman at his Walton, KY home. The camera feed was disrupted as a couple explosions could be heard. When the camera feed was restored, Pillman was pointing the pistol at Austin, announcing his intention to “kill that son of a b***h.” Pillman also slipped up by saying, “get out of the f***ing way!” during the broadcast.

1999 – On SmackDown, Mankind & Al Snow defeat Hardcore & Crash Holly, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Davey Andrews defeats Derrick Dempsey and Shane Hagadorn, to win the Ring of Honor Top of the Class Trophy.

2006 – Gentleman Jack Gallagher, age 16, makes his pro wrestling debut at Futureshock #11, wrestling under the name ‘Jack Toxic.’

2008 – It was announced that Evan Bourne would miss at least four months; Bourne had dislocated his ankle and suffered a torn deltoid ligament, during a six-man tag team match one week earlier.

2015 – At a live event in Dublin, Ireland, Seth Rollins tears his ACL & MCL, and also damages his meniscus. The injury occurred in a match against Kane, when Rollins attempted a sunset flip powerbomb. The injury forces Rollins to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins had been the champion since cashing in his Money In The Bank contract at WrestleMania 31.

2016 – In a Six-Way Elimination Match, Bobby Fish defeats Lio Rush, Punishment Martinez, Jax Dane, The Panther, and Dalton Castle, to win Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest Tournament.

2016 – Averno, Chessman, & Ricky Marvin defeat Dark Cuervo, Dark Scoria, & El Zorro, to win the AAA World Trios Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Chance Prophet (38 years old); former WWE developmental talent Briley Pierce (33 years old); 11-time HWA Tag Team Champion & 4-time HWA Heavyweight Champion, Cody Hawk (44 years old); former AAA Mexican National Middleweight Champion, Zumbido (43 years old); current Distrito Federal Trios Champion, El Hijo del Diablo (55 years old); and former WSU Tag Team Champion Hailey Hatred (34 years old).

Today would’ve been the 112th birthday for Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum Inductee, Everett ‘Blonde Bear’ Marshall.

