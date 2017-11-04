Lio Rush: “And I can assure you this isn’t the end , it’s only the beginning”
A mistake should be your teacher, not your attacker. A lesson, not a loss. A temporary and NECESSARY detour, not a dead end.
— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017
And I can assure you this isn’t the end , it’s only the beginning. Live , learn , and move forward . #iCameToCollect #ProveEmWrong
— M.O.T.H (@itsLioRush) November 4, 2017
original: Lio Rush’s ill-advised tweet, former WWE superstar responds
(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)