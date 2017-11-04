Lio Rush: “And I can assure you this isn’t the end , it’s only the beginning”

Nov 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

original: Lio Rush’s ill-advised tweet, former WWE superstar responds


(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal