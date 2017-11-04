Les Thatcher on his WWE Performance Center experience

Nov 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Thatcher via Facebook:

Just getting settled at home after an amazing week at The WWE Performance Center.

Got to work in an great training facility with a talented staff of coaches, and a great roster of athletes. The energy was trememdous and I can’t say thank you enought to everyone there for ther hospitality, professionalisum,& hard work. They made me feel right at home and my only hope is that I left as much of a positive vibe as I brough home with me, and we can do it again. God bless you all!

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal