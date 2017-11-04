Les Thatcher on his WWE Performance Center experience

Thatcher via Facebook:

Just getting settled at home after an amazing week at The WWE Performance Center.

Got to work in an great training facility with a talented staff of coaches, and a great roster of athletes. The energy was trememdous and I can’t say thank you enought to everyone there for ther hospitality, professionalisum,& hard work. They made me feel right at home and my only hope is that I left as much of a positive vibe as I brough home with me, and we can do it again. God bless you all!

