El Patron on returning to Impact Wrestling, Paige, Jarrett’s departure, Mysterio, more

Nov 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via Impact Wrestling presser…

Alberto El Patron makes his return to IMPACT Wrestling on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bound For Glory, the prestigious pay-per-view originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Alberto, of course, is a former IMPACT Global Champion who has shined in the sport around the world. He is a second-generation wrestler who also has competed in MMA.

Bound For Glory is scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 5, at the soldout Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with TV tapings for IMPACT! Scheduled for Nov. 6-10 in Ottawa.

