AJPW “Starting Over 2017 ~ Jr. Tag Battle of Glory – Day 1” Results – Chiba, Japan
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Zeus, Kaji Tomato, and Fuminori Abe defeated Ryouji Sai, Ishikiri. and Keisuke Goto
2. Saori Anou defeated Busu Mongol
3. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude
Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, and Yohei Nakajima defeated TAJIRI, Kotaro Yoshino, and Dinosaur Takuma
4. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2017
Kotaro Suzuki and Keiichi Sato [2] defeated Koji Iwamoto and Yusuke Okada [0]
5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2017
Black Tiger VII and Black Spider VII [2] defeated Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [0]
6. All Asia Tag Team Championship
Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi (c) defeated Kim Nam Seok and Dr. MONZ Jr.
7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatu, KAI, and Takatoshi Matsumoto defeated Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Masashi Takeda, and Atsushi Maruyama
2017 Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Standings:
1. Kotaro Suzuki & Keiichi Sato [2]
1. Black Tiger VII & Black Spider VII [2]
3. Atsushi Maruyama & Masashi Takeda [0]
4. Koji Iwamoto & Yosuke Okada [0]
4. Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato [0]