Wrestlemania 35 not headed to Detroit?

=Despite rumors that the city of Detroit is in the running to host WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the Detroit Sports Commission has refuted these reports on the simple basis that they did not submit any bid for 35. The sports commission told ABC affiliate WXYZ TV that they submitted bids to host WrestleMania 33 and 34 but WWE instead chose Orlando and New Orleans. Despite getting a “no” in the past two years, the city is still planning future bids to host WrestleMania at Ford Field. Detroit lasted hosted WrestleMania 23 on April 1, 2007 at the Ford Field which saw an attendance of 80,103. It was the second time that WrestleMania came to Detroit and it was done 20 years after WrestleMania III in 1987 which featured Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant.

