Wrestlemania 34 travel packages not as popular as previous years

– Unlike previous years when WrestleMania travel packages sold out quickly, this time around it’s a bit different as sales are slower than usual. Tickets for pretty much all six packages – Once-In-A-Lifetime, Mardi Gras, VIP, Platinum, Gold, and Silver – are still available two weeks after they originally went on sale. All six packages offer something different, mainly seating arrangements and nicer perks for the more expensive ones, but the prices this year have increased significantly, with the highest-priced package starting from just over $9,000 for a single person, and the cheapest package at just over $2,000 for a single person. As an alternative option, Wrestling-Online.com is offering accommodation at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans with rates at nearly 50% discount from the going rate at the hotel during the same weekend. For more information go here. WrestleMania travel packages can be purchased from WrestleManiaTravel.com.

