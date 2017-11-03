Viewership for the Total Divas Season Premiere, How It Compared to Season 6 & Total Bellas

Nov 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Wednesday’s WWE Total Divas season seven premiere on the E! network drew 556,000 viewers and ranked #33 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

To compare, the Total Divas season six finale back in May drew 683,000 viewers and ranked #25 that night. Season six of Total Divas averaged 613,000 viewers per episode over a 15 episode season. Also, the Total Bellas season two finale that aired last week drew 674,000 viewers and ranked #17 for the night. Season two of Total Bellas averaged 587,750 viewers per episode over 8 episodes.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the seventh season:

Episode 1: 556,000 viewers
Episode 2:
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:
Episode 9:
Episode 10:
Episode 11:
Episode 12:
Episode 13:
Episode 14:
Episode 15:
Episode 16:

