This Day In Wrestling History – November 3rd

1981 – Ivan Koloff defeats Ron Bass, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1983 – The Cobra defeats Davey Boy Smith, to win the vacant NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – Atlantis & Rayo de Jalisco, Jr. defeat The Headhunters (A & B), to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (4.0 TV rating) beats WWF RAW IS WAR (2.6 rating). On Nitro, Perry Saturn defeats Disco Inferno, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

2001 – WWF Rebellion is held in Manchester, England in front of 15,612 fans. The event featured a series of matches between the WWF vs. The Alliance.

Dark Match:

–Billy & Chuck (WWF) defeat Lance Storm & Justin Credible (Alliance).

Rebellion PPV:

– In a Steel Cage Match, Edge (WWF) defeats Christian (Alliance), to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Scotty 2 Hotty (WWF) defeats The Hurricane (Alliance).

– The Big Show (WWF) defeats Diamond Dallas Page (Alliance).

– In a Triple Threat Match, The Alliance’s Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & Devon) defeat WWF’s APA (Faarooq & Bradshaw) and WWF’s Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff), to retain the WCW Tag Team Championship.

– William Regal (Alliance) defeats Tajiri (WWF).

– Chris Jericho (WWF) defeats Kurt Angle (Alliance), to retain the WCW Championship.

– Torrie Wilson & Lita (WWF) defeat Mighty Molly & Stacy Keibler (Alliance). Trish Stratus served as special guest referee.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin (Alliance) defeats The Rock (WWF), to retain the WWF Championship.

2003 – Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeats Yoshihiro Takayama, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – Mitsuya Nagai & Masayuki Naruse defeat Masanobu Fuchi & Genichiro Tenryu, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

2008 – In a Steel Cage Match on Monday Night RAW, Chris Jericho defeats Batista, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – On Impact Wrestling, Bobby Roode defeats James Storm, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Also, Gail Kim & Madison Rayne defeat TnT (Brooke Tessmacher & Tara), to win the TNA Knockouts’ Tag Team Championship.

2014 – Rusev defeats Sheamus, to win the WWE United States Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tough Enough Season 2 winner, Jackie Gayda-Haas (36 years old); former WWE diva Cameron (30 years old); former ECW & WWE valet/wrestler, Dawn Marie (47 years old); NXT wrestler Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas (28 years old); and former CMLL World Middleweight Champion Dragon Rojo, Jr. (35 years old).

Today would’ve been the 99th birthday for legendary wrestler Bronko Nagurski.

