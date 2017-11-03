The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking WWE Releases, Forgotten WWE Womens Era & More
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Dancing with the Bella
*WWE Releases Emma, Summer Rae & Darren Young
*Impact Wrestling Releases
*RAW 25 Announced
And More!
We took a look at the Forgotten Era of Womens Wrestling in WWE and discuss the type of impact that they made in the business that has been overlooked in the last few years.
We gave you the Smackdown Throwdown with Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode in a 2 of 3 falls match, Kevin Owens & Shinsuke Nakamura, Strangerer Things & More. We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring a Andrade “Cien” Almas sending a message to the champ, Tag Team Warfare that turns in to the announcement of War Games & More.
Plus Tweet of the Week!!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack110217.mp3
