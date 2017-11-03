Raw 25 tickets vanish quickly

The Manhattan Center portion of the Raw 25th anniversary special has sold out, including the very expensive VIP tickets. Raw will simulcast from both the Barclays Center and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom on January 22, 2018 to celebrate 25 years of Raw. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash are currently scheduled to appear at the Manhattan Center. Regular matches will also be held inside the Grand Ballroom, which was home to the first episode of Raw and many others that followed in the early years. Meanwhile, tickets for the other part of Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn are nearly sold out, with only a handful of tickets remaining in the upper section. Raw 25 is expected to be a loaded show with stars from the past mingling with the current stars. Raw started airing for the first time on January 11, 1993.





(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)