Gimmick Match Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW In England

Jason Jordan vs. Elias in a “Guitar on a Pole Match” has been announced for Monday’s taped WWE RAW in Manchester, England. The match was made after recent guitar attacks between the two on RAW.

Below is WWE’s official announcement on the match:

Jason Jordan and Elias to battle in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match Jason Jordan looks to change Elias’ tune in painful fashion. After Elias blasted Jason Jordan with his guitar during their match two weeks ago, Jordan fired back last week and delivered a guitar counter-assault. Accordingly, WWE.com has learned that the two Superstars will come to Manchester, England this Monday night to go head-to-head in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match on Raw. The contest, which can only be won when a Superstar retrieves the guitar and uses it on his opponent, promises to leave one of these competitors singing the blues. Don’t miss a moment of the action as the hits keep on coming for Team Red. Raw journeys to the Manchester Arena, this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

