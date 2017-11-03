Earl Hebner follows his son out of Impact Wrestling

Impact Hall of Famer and referee Earl Hebner has departed Impact Wrestling, the third referee to quit this week following his son Brian Hebner and long-time referee Brian Stiffler. The news of Hebner’s departure was reported by Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Hebner joined TNA in 2006 after a very long career with WWE which ended in 2005 when WWE found out that he had been selling unauthorized WWE merchandise. His twin brother Dave was also released. Hebner was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Meanwhile, referee Brian Stiffler left the company after 13 years with TNA/Impact.

Satin adds that the referees left after Anthem informed them that they would be using local referees while doing television tapings in Canada next week, effectively putting them off television and out of a job till the end of the year.

