WWE Raw Live Event Results – 11/1/17 – Glasgow, Scotland

Nov 2, 2017

1. Asuka defeated Mickie James

2. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Matt Hardy

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Goldust, Heath Slater, Jason Jordan, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto

5. Braun Strowman defeated Kane (via Disqualification)

6. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated Wolfgang

7. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

8. Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Triple H defeated Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, and Sheamus

