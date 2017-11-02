This Day In Wrestling History – November 2nd

1969 – Karl Karlsson & Tarzan Baxter defeat The Medics (1 & 2), to win the Tri-State Wrestling United States Tag Team Championship.

1992 – Jerry Lawler defeats Todd Champion, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 13th time. Also, Lauren Davenport defeats Miss Texas, to win the USWA Women’s Championship for the 3rd time.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.8 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (4.1 rating). RAW would win the head-to-head ratings battle for each following week until Nitro was cancelled on March 26, 2001.

1998 – On RAW, Vince McMahon awards the newly created WWF Hardcore Championship to Mankind.

2000 – In a Fatal 4-Way Match on SmackDown, Ivory defeats Jacqueline, Lita, and Trish Stratus, to win the WWF Women’s Championship.

2001 – Negro Casas & El Hijo Del Santo defeat Los Guerreros del Infierno (Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero), to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2006 – In a Fight for the Right Tournament match with the X Division Championship on the line, AJ Styles defeats Chris Sabin, to become the new TNA X Division Champion.

2007 – WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah (pictured at top) passes away at the age of 84. Moolah as a 4-time WWF Women’s Champions, including a 28-year reign from 1956-1984, a span of 10,170 consecutive days. Moolah was also the oldest wrestler to ever hold a professional wrestling championship, when she won her 4th and final Women’s Championship in 1999, at the age of 76. She was also a 5-time NWA World Women’s Champion. Moolah was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 1995, and the NWA Hall of Fame (posthumously) in 2012.

2007 – Giant Bernard & Travis Tomko defeat Koji Kanemoto & Hiroshi Tanahashi, to win the NJPW G1 Climax Tag League.

2007 – Los Guerreros de la Atlatida (Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero) defeat Negro Casas & Mistico, to win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne are the guest hosts of this evening’s Monday Night RAW.

2010 – Los Guerreros de la Atlatida (Dragon Rojo, Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero) defeat Los Invasores (Mr. Aguila & Hector Garza), to win the CMLL Tag Team Championship.

2012 – In a 9-Man Elimination Match, Kahagas last eliminates Damien Wayne, to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2013 – Marcus Lewis defeats Sione Finau, to win All Pro Wrestling’s 2013 Young Lions Cup Tournament.

2014 – Osaka06 (CIMA & Gamma) defeat The Millennials (Eita & T-Hawk), to win the Dragon Gate ‘Open the Twin Gate’ Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former WWE Tag Team Champions Cliff ‘Domino’ Compton (38 years old) & Darren Young (34 years old); former WCW, WWE, & TNA valet, Sharmell (47 years old); Singh brother Samir (30 years old); former GHC Heavyweight Champion Yoshinari Ogawa (51 years old), & famed boxing ring announcer & WCW top talent ring announcer, Michael Buffer (73 years old).

Today would’ve been the 61st birthday for 5-time AWA Southern Tag Team Champion, Mike Davis.

