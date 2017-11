SI names their Top 10 Female Wrestlers of 2017

Sports Illustrated has named their Top 10 Female Wrestlers of 2017. They are

1. Asuka

2. Charlotte Flair

3. Alexa Bliss

4. Sasha Banks

5. Bayley

6. Io Shirai

7. Nattie

8. Sienna

9. Naomi

10. Kairi Sane

