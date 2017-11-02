Natalya opens up about her battle with anorexia

“I think your childhood has a huge effect on you, and I think it did affect me because I didn’t really have a father figure until I was an adult. And I realized there may have been some animosity or anger… And it’s funny because Alexa Bliss talked about having an eating disorder, and this is the first time I’ve ever talked about this – Nattie exclusive! I had an eating disorder when I was eighteen, and it spanned the course of about three years. In the course of two months – the summer that my uncle Owen died – I lost 40 pounds in two months, and my family was really scared, and I was really angry at them. And I didn’t realize it until years later, how crazy and scary I looked.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s podcast

