Natalya opens up about her battle with anorexia

Nov 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think your childhood has a huge effect on you, and I think it did affect me because I didn’t really have a father figure until I was an adult. And I realized there may have been some animosity or anger… And it’s funny because Alexa Bliss talked about having an eating disorder, and this is the first time I’ve ever talked about this – Nattie exclusive! I had an eating disorder when I was eighteen, and it spanned the course of about three years. In the course of two months – the summer that my uncle Owen died – I lost 40 pounds in two months, and my family was really scared, and I was really angry at them. And I didn’t realize it until years later, how crazy and scary I looked.”

source: Lilian Garcia’s podcast

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal