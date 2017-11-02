“I am a WWE Diva, a WWE Superstar. And no one will ever be able to take that away from me”

They say you'll never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory. Well that wasn't true in this situation. I knew the value of this moment, I knew the magnitude of this moment. I hear some of you say "but you didn't become champ", "you didn't get the push you deserved", "you didn't get a title run". But see, I got MY title. I became a WWE Diva. ———- In this picture above, my in ring debut on TV, I knew the value of that moment. In that moment I became a WWE Diva. I could take a small, very small breath of relief because I did it! For so many years I dreamt of stepping onto that main stage of Monday Night Raw & then getting into that ring with these strong, beautiful, smart & courageous women. I wanted to be one of them. I knew I could be one of them! I felt it SO deep down in my heart. Once it happened I of course set more goals for myself within the company & trained harder to reach them. But the people that flood my comments with these things that I 'should have' gotten — you guys are missing the overall dream that I achieved. That I went to Monday Night RAW as a fan & sat in the crowd & watched the girls & wanted that more than anything I had ever felt in my body ever before. Then, I did it. I did it. 😊 I've wrestled in over 15 countries on 4 continents & made friends in fans all over the world. I have had the opportunity to live out my dream! And that is because God blessed me with obtaining my dream through hard work & determination. So please don't fight with one another about me & start boards about Justice for Summer Rae. Know that I DID IT! I am a WWE Diva, a WWE Superstar. And no one will ever be able to take that away from me! ❤️

One Response

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    November 2, 2017 at 11:58 am

    That’s a fresh and welcoming perspective on the matter.

