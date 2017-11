Hoosier Pro Wrestling returns to Columbus, IN on November 4, collection for Fireman’s Cheer Toy Drive

Hoosier Pro Wrestling returns to Columbus, IN Saturday

November 4th for their 19 Year Anniversary show and Columbus

Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive. Come see 9 Big Matches and

bring a new toy or more to help the Firemen help kids in

need at Christmas!

HPW Wrestling

“19 Year Anniversary & Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive”

Saturday November 4th, 2017

4-H Fairgrounds

Columbus, IN

Bell 7:45pm Open 7pm

Tickets $13 Adults – Kids 4 & Under Free

HPW CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE MATCH

Kenny Cage vs. Ace Jackson

Draz O’Brien vs. Kid Thunder vs. Doink

DW1 vs. Scarecrow

Vic The Bruiser vs. Tank

STRAP MATCH

Omega Pit Bull vs. Lightning Bolt

Shawna Reed/Firecracker vs. Hollywood/JC Bunyan

HPW HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Shawn Kemp vs. Dynamite Dillen

HPW TAG TITLES MATCH

Bambino Family vs. TVZ/Duke The Nuke

