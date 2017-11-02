Eli Drake on his WWE training: “I had a big detractor there somewhere”

“It’s funny he was actually… he (Dusty) was very good as far as… let’s say he was complimentary. I mean I was kind of developed (by the time) I had already gotten there because I had been working years on the independents and that was what I was known for. It’s pretty much what I got hired for was my promos. I mean the wrestling was there too but at the end of the day it’s also about the entertainment (value) right? Dusty was very good at giving the little notes here and there when you needed it. He was a big advocate of mine. Unfortunately, I had a big detractor there somewhere. I think his name was Bill something, I don’t remember his last name, it doesn’t matter but at the end of the day Dusty was a great mentor. He was a great influence and he was a great advocate to have on the inside.”

source: Wrestling with Ideas





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)