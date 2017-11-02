Brandi Rhodes joins cast of E! Televisions WAGS Atlanta

Via press release:

Brandi Rhodes, wife of current Ring of Honor World Champion & New Japan Pro Wrestling star Cody Rhodes has joined the cast of E! Televisions WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes

Brandi is the wife of wrestling star Cody Rhodes and the daughter-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes. She’s also a former wrestling announcer and pro wrestler herself, but struggles to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

