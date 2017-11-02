Brandi Rhodes joins cast of E! Televisions WAGS Atlanta

Nov 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via press release:

Brandi Rhodes, wife of current Ring of Honor World Champion & New Japan Pro Wrestling star Cody Rhodes has joined the cast of E! Televisions WAGS Atlanta

Brandi Rhodes

Brandi is the wife of wrestling star Cody Rhodes and the daughter-in-law of the late Dusty Rhodes. She’s also a former wrestling announcer and pro wrestler herself, but struggles to find a balance between her personal and professional life.

Meet the Cast of ‘WAGS Atlanta’ and Watch the First Teaser

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal