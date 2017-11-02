Bound for Glory sold out

The Bound For Glory pay-per-view set for this Sunday is sold out according to the Aberdeen Pavilion, making this event the first one in many, many years that has sold out when it comes to paid tickets. Impact will be running six consecutive nights of live events in the same venue in Ottawa, starting with BFG on Sunday and then Impact television tapings for the next five nights. These tapings will take Impact to the end of 2017. Tickets are still available for the five Impact tapings and other tickets for Bound For Glory might be released depending on production space. Impact has set-up the venue to take around 500 seats for each taping, including their Bound For Glory show. There will be six floor sections around the ring and two raised floors occupying only two sides of the six-sided ring.

