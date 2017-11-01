Tyrese Gibson steps up his feud with Dwayne Johnson over Fast 9

Tyrese Gibson, one of the stars of the Fast and the Furious franchise, is stepping up his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and has threatened to quit the franchise if Johnson is part of Fast 9.

Calling The Rock a “clown,” he said that there will be no more Roman Pearce – his character in the movie – if “Dewayne” is there. “You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours…” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He also accused Johnson of using steroids to bulk up in the same post filled with mistakes and sentences that didn’t make much sense. “#CandyAssBitch Made All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ.”

