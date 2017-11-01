Shinsuke Nakamura Mocks Kurt Angle, Title Match on WWE NXT Tonight, Sin Cara on His Mask

– As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Kevin Owens in the main event to earn a spot on the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. In the video below, Nakamura says it’s such an honor to be on team blue and last week they hit RAW with a surprise but at Survivor Series, it won’t be a surprise when they beat them. Nakamura then mocks RAW General Manager and Team Captain Kurt Angle by using his “it’s true, it’s damn true!” line.

– The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Nikki Cross vs. Taynara Conti

* Fabian Aichner vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY defend against The Authors of Pain

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre & Andrade “Cien” Almas contract signing for Takeover

* Heavy Machinery vs. two enhancement talents (may not air this week)

* Kairi Sane vs. Billie Kay (may not air this week)

– As noted, the feud between Sin Cara and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin continued on last night’s SmackDown as Cara pummeled Corbin until he was disqualified in their third straight non-title match. Cara became enraged after Corbin tried to take his mask off. Cara tweeted the following warning to Corbin after the show:

My family and my heritage are in that mask. You try and take it away & I’ll take away your ability to walk to the ring. #DontMessWithTheMask pic.twitter.com/eTqhos4N0h — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) November 1, 2017

