Raw 25 pre-sale ticket information

The pre-sale for the Raw 25th Anniversary show from the Barclays Center started today while the one for the Manhattan Center will start tomorrow morning on Ticketmaster.com.

The code for the Barclays Center part of the show is ISLES and it will unlock seats ranging from $51 to $456.

The Manhattan Center portion of Raw 25 which will have WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash appearing so far has tickets ranging from $78 to $803. Pre-sale kicks off at 10AM ET on November 2. No code is available yet.

The pre-sale for both shows ends Friday at 9:59AM ET and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10AM ET.

Monday Night Raw’s 25th anniversary special will simulcast from both locations on January 22, 2018.

