Porn star reveals she feared The Undertaker was going to ‘kidnap’ her

Nov 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Jenna Jameson, 43, tells a story in her biography “How to make love like a porn star,” regarding an encounter she had with The Undertaker years ago. Taker came to her aid when a guy was pestering her at one of her shows.

The man was attempting to buy her a drink when Undertaker intervened, telling him: “You can get me a shot of Jaeger and you can get yourself a shot of shut-the-f***up.”

Taker, 52, then tried to woo Jameson according to the widely-recognised greatest female porn star of all-time, telling her: “I’m going to kick your boyfriend’s ass and take you away with me.”

She recalled quickly realising it was no joke and making a sharp exit to save her would-be suitor from a severe beat down from the former WWE world champion.

She added: “I knew he was serious. I ran upstairs and told Jordan we had to leave, because this guy was going to beat the f**k out of him and kidnap me. So I never saw him again.”

Jameson also claims that the Undertaker used to hang around with the adult entertainment beauty when he was on the road in Las Vegas.

source: news.com.au


(Visited 48 times, 49 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal