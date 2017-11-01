Porn star reveals she feared The Undertaker was going to ‘kidnap’ her

Jenna Jameson, 43, tells a story in her biography “How to make love like a porn star,” regarding an encounter she had with The Undertaker years ago. Taker came to her aid when a guy was pestering her at one of her shows.

The man was attempting to buy her a drink when Undertaker intervened, telling him: “You can get me a shot of Jaeger and you can get yourself a shot of shut-the-f***up.”

Taker, 52, then tried to woo Jameson according to the widely-recognised greatest female porn star of all-time, telling her: “I’m going to kick your boyfriend’s ass and take you away with me.”

She recalled quickly realising it was no joke and making a sharp exit to save her would-be suitor from a severe beat down from the former WWE world champion.

She added: “I knew he was serious. I ran upstairs and told Jordan we had to leave, because this guy was going to beat the f**k out of him and kidnap me. So I never saw him again.”

Jameson also claims that the Undertaker used to hang around with the adult entertainment beauty when he was on the road in Las Vegas.

source: news.com.au





(Visited 48 times, 49 visits today)