Paige Thanks WWE NXT Superstars, RAW 25th Anniversary Tickets Note, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Norfolk, VA:

– No word yet on the pre-sale code but the Ticketmaster pre-sale for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will begin tomorrow morning. Tickets look to range from $78 to $805, which is likely a VIP Experience ticket. We will keep you updated on the pre-sale code.

– We’ve noted how Paige has been training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for her in-ring return. She tweeted the following today to thank WWE NXT Superstars Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Ruby Riot for training with her:

Just a shoutout and a Big thanks to @WWE_MandyRose @NikkiCrossWWE @WWEEmberMoon & @RubyRiotWWE for kicking my butt these past weeks so far😘 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 1, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)