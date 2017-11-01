Dwayne Johnson appears at LA’s Comic Con to promote his Jumani movie

Via Press Release:

DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON APPEARS AT STAN LEE’S L.A. COMIC CON TO

PROMOTE THE RELEASE OF HIS JUMANI MOVIE AND ANNOUNCES

WHICH WRESTLER COULD KICK HIS ASS!

Just like the Rocky III movie, The Ultimate Champion Of The Ring, The Rock is asked

to accept a challenge, but unlike the movie when Rocky is goaded to accept a fight with

Clubber Lane, The Rock looks at his challenger and declines the invitation.

Los Angeles – October 30, 2017 – Dwayne Johnson arrived this past Saturday, October 28th afternoon at Stan Lee’s L.A. Comic Con in the Los Angeles Convention Center to the main event stage to market his Columbia Pictures movie JUMANJI. A cheering crowd of upwards to 35,000 plus fans were treated to a sneak peek clip preview of the movie, which co-stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan and of course, the alter ego of Dwayne’s, The Rock.

During Dwayne’s Q&A session with the fans, he was asked would The Rock enter the WOW ring to fight the Women Of Wrestling Superhero, The Beast. When The Rock repeated the question, “Would The Rock get into the WOW Ring to fight The Beast?” he looked down to see The Beast staring at him and flexing, and he quickly noted, “Hell No, She Will Kick My Ass!”

The Beast who wrestles for the Jeanie Buss owned, WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING has a Black Belt in the Israeli military self-defense and combat system, Krav Maga surely believes she could take The Rock.

Who will have the guts to step into the WOW Ring to face The Beast? We will have to wait until the 2018 debut of the WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING.

About WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING

WOW is the premier organization and content provider for live events and programming featuring women’s wrestling. It’s empowered women from all different backgrounds and professions who are marketed as “WOW Superheroes” and are the main attraction of ever WOW presentation. L.A. Laker’s owner Jeanie Buss owns WOW and has a partnership with Mark Burnett, MGM’s President of Television Group & Digital and MGM Studios for the organizations new programing, which will debut in 2018.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)