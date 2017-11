AJPW “Growin’ Up Vol. 8” Results – 10/31/17 – Tokyo, Japan

1. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude

TAJIRI, Yoshitatsu, and KAI defeated Jun Akiyama, Yohei Nakajima, and Fuminori Abe

2. Saori Anou and Nagisa Nozaki defeated Natsumi Maki and Saki

3. Special Singles Match

Manabu Soya defeated Takao Omori

4. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory – Four Way

Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato defeated Koji Iwamoto and Yusuke Okada, Kotaro Suzuki and Keiichi Sato & Masashi Takeda and Atsushi Maruyama

5. Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa defeated Masayuki Kono and Takanori Ito

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Daisuke Sekimoto, Daichi Hashimoto, and Takuya Nomura defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi)

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)