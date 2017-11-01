11/1/17 WWE NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video, and then go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

We see that Drew McIntyre responded to Andrade “Cien” Almas’ challenge and William Regal made the match official for NXT TakeOver: Houston. We then see that McIntyre and Almas will have a contract signing later tonight. We are reminded of tonight’s main event: SAnitY defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Authors of Pain.

—

Match #1: Taynara Conti vs. Nikki Cross

Cross takes Conti down immediately with a cross-body. Conti gets away and goes to the floor, but Cross chases after her and pulls her down into the ring apron. Cross delivers forearm shots and then throws her back into the ring. Conti comes back with a kick to the side of the head and then slams Cross to the mat. Conti stomps away and then drops down onto Cross’ arm. Conti goes for the cover, but Cross quickly kicks out. Conti delivers a kick to Cross’ arm and then kicks her in the chest repeatedly. Cross comes back with a throat thrust and then a short-arm clothesline. Cross slams Conti into the turnbuckle and then sets her up top. Conti hangs in the tree of woe and Cross stomps away on her. Cross drops Conti with a reverse death drop and then delivers the swinging fisherman’s neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nikki Cross.

—

We see Paul Ellering standing outside of The Authors of Pain’s locker room. We then see that Johnny Gargano will go one-on-one with Fabian Aichner up next.

—

Back from the break, we see that “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” by Power Trip will be on the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Houston.

We see an interview with Mercedes Martinez from last week. She says she’s disappointed that she won’t be in the four-way a TakeOver: Houston. She says she won’t speculate on who will win, but she knows Ember Moon won’t win since Moon can’t win the big matches.

—

Match #2: Fabian Aichner vs. Johnny Gargano

They lock up and Aichner goes for an arm-bar. Gargano gets free and takes Aichner down with a drop toe hold and then applies a front face lock. Aichner comes back and puts Gargano on the apron, but Gargano comes back with a sunset flip and gets a two count. Gargano takes Aichner down with a head-scissors and then a dropkick. Gargano goes for the cover, but Aichner quickly kicks out. Gagrano goes for a cross-body, but Aichner catches him and slams him to the mat. Gargano comes back with a chop and then clotheslines Aichner to the floor. Gargano goes for another cross-body, bu Aichner catches him and slams him down onto the barricade as we head to a break.

Back from the break, Aichner has Gargano in a bear-hug in the ring. Aichner delivers an uppercut to Gargano, but Gargano comes back with one of his own. Gargano kicks Aichner in the face and then delivers a few short-arm clotheslines. Gargano spears Aichner through the ropes and goes for the cover, but Aichner kicks out at two. Gargano tries to suplex Aichner back into the ring, but Aichner blocks and slams Gargano down to the mat. Gargano comes back with a slingshot DDT and goes for the cover, but Aichner kicks out again. Gargano chops Aichner in the corner and then goes for the Lawn Dart, but Aichner counters with a forearm shot. Gargano comes back with a boot and goes for a cross-body again, but Aichner catches him and delivers a back-breaker and a power bomb. Aichner goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Aichner delivers a few shots to the midsection and then a series of uppercuts. Gargano comes back with shots of him own, but Aichner drops him with another back-breaker. Aichner goes for the springboard moonsault, but Gargano gets his knees up. Gargano knees Aichner in the corner and then goes for the Gargano Escape, but Aichner counters and rolls Gargano up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Fabian Aichner.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)