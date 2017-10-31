WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/30/17 – Raleigh, North Carolina

Oct 31, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated The New Day

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Breezango and The Hype Bros defeated The Ascension and The Colons

3. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

4. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

6. Three-on-Two Handicap Match
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Lana, and Tamina

7. WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

8. Non-Title Match
AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

