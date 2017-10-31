WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – 10/30/17 – Raleigh, North Carolina

1. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated The New Day

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango and The Hype Bros defeated The Ascension and The Colons

3. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

4. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

6. Three-on-Two Handicap Match

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Lana, and Tamina

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin defeated Sin Cara

8. Non-Title Match

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)