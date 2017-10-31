WWE RAW Social Score, Enzo Amore on Being the Hardest Worker In WWE, SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, tonight’s show will feature a Stranger Things edition of The Fashion Files, Samir Singh vs. AJ Styles, Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in a non-title match, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and a 2 of 3 Falls Match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. The winners of those last two matches will earn spots on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 201,000 interactions with 37,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 254,000 Twitter interactions with 46,000 unique authors. RAW also had 161,000 Facebook interactions with 114,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 164,000 interactions with 110,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore took to Instagram this week and posted a photo from WWE Night at the Los Angeles Clippers NBA game over the weekend, giving himself props as the hardest working man in the company. You can see the self-praise below:

Your looking at “The Marianara Rivera of the WWE” …. #TheRealestChamp defends his title every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, & closes it out in the #MainEvent of the #ZoShow (aka #205Live,) every damn Tuesday. Now I know I told you kids to “work smarter- not harder,” but that’s only because I’m a #CertifiedG.. & the #G is for genius! #TheHardestWorkingManInTheWWE is a #CertifiedG & let me be Frank, cause #iGotTheSAUCE: I work smart, but I’m a good guy, so I feel for those… I feel for the incompetent bunch of #LoserWeights who can’t compete, because THE ONLY THING I LOSE IS SLEEP! #YouCantTeachThat #G

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)