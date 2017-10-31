WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Revealed for Survivor Series, Updated Card

Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is now official for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The title will be on the line.

Below is the updated card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

