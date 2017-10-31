WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, The Shield – Table For 3 Video, John Cena – Auto Geek
– Below is a special Halloween edition of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, featuring a rare 2017 Ford GT:
– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fright Night Fatal 4 Way with Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali. The storyline with Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick will also continue as WWE posted the following:
Will Cedric Alexander embrace his cruelty?
After defeating Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick at WWE TLC, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann pressed forward, picking up an impressive victory against Tony Nese and Noam Dar. Following the contest, Swann and Alexander were confronted by their WWE TLC opponents. Surprisingly, Kendrick and Gallagher revealed that they were impressed by the way Alexander fought back against their collective aggressiveness. They believed the North Carolina native possesses a cruelty waiting to be unleashed.
The Man with a Plan and his British ally explained that Alexander’s friendship with the dancing Swann was holding him back from reaching his true potential. Thus, the duo warned that they’d be targeting Swann, and Alexander had a choice: stand by his friend or embrace his inner cruelty to reach his full potential.
Will Alexander prove that his friendship with Swann is unbreakable, or will he follow the path of Gallagher and Kendrick to help him reach the next level?
– Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with The Shield, featuring Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose talking about life after the group broke up back in 2014:
What were @WWERollins and @TheDeanAmbrose thinking following #TheShield's break-up in 2014? #TableFor3 #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/IVw2mJJuup
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2017
