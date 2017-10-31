This Day In Wrestling History – October 31st

1967 – Antonio Inoki & Giant Baba defeat Tarzan Tyler & Bill Watts, to win the NWA International Tag Team Championship.

1969 – Tarzan Baxter defeats Chuck Karbo, to win the NWA (Tri-State) North American Heavyweight Championship.

1979 – Giant Baba defeats Harley Race, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – Johnny Mantell defeats Jimmy Garvin, to win the WCCW Television Championship.

1985 – Mighty Inoue & Takashi Ishikawa defeat Norio Honaga & Isamu Teranishi, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1985 – New Japan Pro Wrestling ends its partnership with the World Wrestling Federation. As a result, the following titles were deactivated: the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship, the WWF International Heavyweight Championship, and the WWF International Tag Team Championship.

1998 – Mitsuharu Misawa defeats Kenta Kobashi, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2008 – On a Halloween edition of SmackDown, The Undertaker defeats Chavo Guerrero in a Casket Match.

2009 – In the finals of the Junior Heavyweight League, Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeats Jushin Thunder Liger, to win the vacant GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2011 – On a Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW, Eve Torres wins an 11-Diva Halloween Costume Battle Royal, to become the #1 contender for the WWE Divas Championship.

2013 – Impact Wrestling begins a tournament to crown a new TNA World Heavyweight Champion. AJ Styles had been stripped of the title by President Dixie Carter, following a contract dispute. Magnus wins a 7-man Battle Royal, to advance in the tournament.

2014 – On SmackDown, Nikki Bella wins a Halloween Costume Battle Royal, to become #1 contender for the WWE Divas Championship. Also, Dean Ambrose defeats Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight.

2016 – On a Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW, Enzo Amore defeats Luke Gallows, in a Trick or Street Fight.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 5-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Koji Kanemoto (51 years old); 2-time AJPW All Asia & 2-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion Yuji Okabayashi (35 years old); former WOW World Champion Erica ‘Jungle Grrrl’ Porter (43 years old); Mexico indie wrestler Core (29 years old); former Occidente Light Heavyweight Champion Neutron (41 years old); former Big Japan Wrestling Tag Team Champion Shinya Ishikawa (35 years old); and former WWE developmental talent Jillian Beyor (32 years old).

Despite what’s listed on some pro wrestling sites, October 31st is NOT The Boogeyman’s birthday; he was born July 15th.

