Source: WWE may move Hideo Itami to the cruiserweight division

According to PWInsider, WWE is considering moving Hideo Itami to Monday Night Raw to add him to the Cruiserweight division. They also report that there is some internal interest in bringing in Rockstar Spud after the announcement of his release from TNA to bolster the 205 Live show.

WWE is trying to make a more concentrated effort of adding stars to the much maligned division.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)