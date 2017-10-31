PROGRESS Chapter 56: La Danse Macabre Results – 10/29/17 – Camden, London, England

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and Omari defeated Connor Mills and Never Say Die (Alex Cupid and Dillon D’Angelo)

2. Strangler Davis defeated Timothy Thatcher

3. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Chris Brookes and Jimmy Havoc (w/Kid Lykos)

4. PROGRESS Atlas Title Match

WALTER (c) defeated Wolfgang

5. British Strong Style (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) defeated Sexy Starr (David Starr and Jack Sexsmith)

6. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match

Toni Storm (c) defeated Charli Evans

7. PROGRESS World Title Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated Keith Lee

