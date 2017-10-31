PROGRESS Chapter 56: La Danse Macabre Results – 10/29/17 – Camden, London, England

Oct 31, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and Omari defeated Connor Mills and Never Say Die (Alex Cupid and Dillon D’Angelo)

2. Strangler Davis defeated Timothy Thatcher

3. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) defeated Chris Brookes and Jimmy Havoc (w/Kid Lykos)

4. PROGRESS Atlas Title Match
WALTER (c) defeated Wolfgang

5. British Strong Style (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate) defeated Sexy Starr (David Starr and Jack Sexsmith)

6. PROGRESS Women’s Title Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Charli Evans

7. PROGRESS World Title Match
Travis Banks (c) defeated Keith Lee

