LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/31

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown coverage from Norfolk with Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a 2 of 3 Falls match, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)