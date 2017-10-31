Edge said on his latest podcast that he “Doesn’t get Asuka”

Oct 31, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’m sure I’ll get lambasted for this, but I don’t get the Asuka thing. Like, I really don’t. She’s fine and she’s solid, but I don’t know.” Edge added, “even going back to the NXT stuff, I’ve watched it. I don’t know. I just never really bought in. And it’s not that I don’t want to or anything like that. I don’t know. Even the entrance and everything, it’s very [Shinsuke] Nakamura-esque and he was doing it first, so I don’t know. I’ve never really understood the hype.”

