Dwayne Johnson drops another hint at U.S. presidential run in 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped another big hint at a possible 2020 bid for the White House on Saturday night at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con. During a panel discussing his latest movie Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle, an audience member asked Johnson about his bid for President of the United States. “I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that,” said Johnson. The exchange was originally reported by PEOPLE Magazine. Johnson’s Comic Con appearance was sponsored by Entertainment Weekly and it was used to debut new footage for Jumanji. “It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation,” said Johnson. “Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams.” The Rock was greeted by a whopping 20,000-strong crowd who chanted his name loudly. He also filmed a short video for his Instagram account saying that nobody showed up for his panel, then turns around and the crowd goes crazy.

Not easy having 20,000+ rabid fans remain totally silent.. THANK YOU to this epic crowd for kickin’ back this epic luv and powerful mana (spirit). So f’n cool. #LAComicCon #Electrifying #JUMANJI A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

