Dolph Ziggler Hypes Tonight’s Match, Flashback Friday Update, WWE RAW Top 10

Oct 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Baltimore:

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will feature 22 years of Big Show.

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following going into tonight’ 2 of 3 Falls Match against Bobby Roode on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, the winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Allie and Sienna talk Gail Kim, Taryn Terrell, BFG, knockouts division, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal