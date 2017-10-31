Dolph Ziggler Hypes Tonight’s Match, Flashback Friday Update, WWE RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Baltimore:

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will feature 22 years of Big Show.

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following going into tonight’ 2 of 3 Falls Match against Bobby Roode on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, the winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

It's too bad I want to be the best, not told who the best is. It's too bad that proving yourself for years is now looked down upon. It's too bad your handpicked hero will fall, with no one to blame but yourselves,

it's too bad, I'm too good#SDLive #2outof3falls — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 31, 2017

