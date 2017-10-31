Bully Ray gives his advice to young talent

“Character development and storytelling, because a lot of young wrestlers today think it’s all about the moves. They just go out there and flip all around the place, and listen, there is a section of the fan base and the audience that likes that. But for the most part, for 100 years, what has professional wrestling been built on? The art of storytelling and characters. Good vs. evil. Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker. Black hat vs. white hat.”

Source: First Thing

