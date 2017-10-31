Another Update for Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to earn a spot on the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

Owens losing tonight means that he and best friend Sami Zayn do not have matches at the Survivor Series. Sami lost to Randy Orton last week in a qualifying match. The final spot for the men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match will be determined next week as AJ Styles takes on Rusev.

Below is the updated card for the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place from the Toyota Center in Houston:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, TBA vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

