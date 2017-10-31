10/31/17 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa/Gulak, Swann/Kendrick; Fright Night Fatal Four-Way Main Event

205 Live opens with a recap of the feud between Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. We then see the opening video for the show and go into the arena where Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. We see that Rich Swann will go one-on-one with The Brian Kendrick tonight, as well as a Fright Night Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Mustafa Ali, Gran Metalik, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari.

—

Drew Gulak comes to the ring and he says he has a plan for a better Halloween. He begins a new PowerPoint presentation, this one with 47 slides. Slide number one says “no candy,” while slide number two says “no trick-or-treating.” Before Gulak can reveal slide three, Akira Tozawa interrupts.

Match #1: Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

A storm came through my area and knocked my power out for a bit, so I missed the beginning part of this match. My apologies for that.

My power comes back on and Tozawa delivers a suicide dive to the outside to take Gulak down. Tozawa tosses Gulak back into the ring and goes for a suplex, but Gulak blocks it. Gulak chops Tozawa in the throat and goes for a roll-up, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Tozawa kicks Gulak in the head and goes up top. Tozawa connects with the diving senton and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

—

We take a look back to last week’s show and recap when The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher gave Cedric Alexander an ultimatum: get rid of Rich Swann, or face the consequences.

We see Swann backstage and Alexander walks up. He says he can’t wrap his head around why Kendrick and Gallagher think he will turn on Swann just because they said to. Swann says he doesn’t listen to them, and Alexander says they should because they called him a clown. Alexander says they will give Kendrick and Gallagher a clown and hands Swann a clown nose.

We see a vignette with Mustafa Ali. He says trick-or-treating in Chicago wasn’t the easiest thing to do, but a lesson he learned was that he always got the candy in the end.

—

We see that “Greatest Show on Earth” by Kid Rock will be the official theme song for Survivor Series.

We take a look back to last night’s Raw and the confrontation between Enzo Amore and Kalisto after Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak. We see that Amore will defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto at Survivor Series.

—

Match #2: The Brian Kendrick (w/Gentleman Jack Gallagher) vs. Rich Swann (w/Cedric Alexander)

Swann drops Kendrick with a drop toe hold, but Kendrick comes back with a knee to the midsection and an elbow to the back of the head. Swann pokes Kendrick in the eye and Kendrick goes to the ring apron. Swann takes Kendrick down with a hurricanrana, but Kendrick comes back with a shoulder to the midsection and then tosses him in the corner. Kendrick connects with a few forearm shots, but Swann comes back with a dropkick. Kendrick comes back and sends Swann to the floor and then delivers a baseball slide to Swann.

Kendrick delivers a suplex back in the ring and goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. Kendrick slams Swann into the corner chest-first and goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. Kendrick delivers a few cross-face shots and then applies a neck-bar submission down on the mat. Swann gets free and drops Kendrick with a few clotheslines and then a kick to the midsection. Kendrick comes back with a kick to the face, but Swann takes him down with a hurricanrana. Swann goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at two. Swann kicks Kendrick in the head and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out again.

Kendrick comes back and delivers a reverse suplex and gets a two count. Kendrick applies the Captain’s Hook, but Swann is under the ropes to break the hold. Kendrick puts Swann on the top and delivers a butterfly suplex. Kendrick goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. Kendrick goes for the Captain’s Hook again, but Swann tolls through and kicks Kendrick in the jaw. Swann takes Kendrick out with a flip over the top rope and tosses him back into the ring. Gallagher gets on the apron, but Alexander takes him out. Swann kicks Kendrick in the head and then connects with the Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rich Swann.

—

Match #3: Fright Night Fatal Four-Way Match – Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

Metalik takes Daivari down with a hurricanrana and Metalik and Ali double-team Nese and send him to the floor. Ali and Metalik battle in the ring and neither man gets an advantage. Daivari and Nese get into the ring and take them both down. Daivari slams Metalik into a table on the floor and Nese gets a pumpkin slammed into his face by Ali. Ali tries to shoves a candy bar into Nese’s mouth, but Daivari hits Ali from behind. Nese rolls to the floor and Daivari drops Ali with a spine-buster. Daivari goes for the cover, but Metalik breaks up the pin attempt. Metalik goes up top, but Daivari pulls him down to the mat. Daivari dumps all of the candy on the floor and grabs a mask from the bottom of the bowl. He puts the mask on and mocks Metalik in the ring.

Ali slaps Daivari, but Daivari drives him into the corner. Daivari goes up top as well and goes for a superplex, but Ali fights back and headbutts him to the mat. Ali grabs a skeleton and puts the mask on it. Ali throws the skeleton at Daivari and Metalik takes Daivari down with a dropkick. Metalik goes for the cover, but Daivari kicks out at two. Nese pulls Metalik to the floor and grabs kendo sticks. Daivari gets one and hits Ali with it. Nese and Daivari take turns hitting Ali with the kendo sticks. Ali get put in the tree of woe and Nese throws pumpkins at him while doing sit ups. Metalik comes back in and kicks Nese in the head. He comes off the ropes, but Daivari hits him with the kendo stick. Daivari goes for the cover, but Metalik kicks out at two.

Nese and Daivari stomp away on Ali and Metalik. Nese grabs a bag from the outside, but Ali comes back and sends Daivari to the floor and kicks Nese in the head. He goes up top, but Daivari pulls him down to the floor. Daivari tosses Ali across a table and then hits him with a Halloween bucket. Nese goes to elbow Ali, but he ducks and Nese elbows Daivari, who falls into the apple barrel. Metalik takes Nese down with a cross-body and then tosses him back into the ring. Ali grabs another candy bar and shoves it into the mouth of Nese. Metalik kicks Nese in the face and Ali goes for the cover, but Metalik breaks it up. Metalik and Ali exchange shots and then Metalik drops him with a face-buster. Metalik goes for the cover, but Ali kicks out at two.

Metalik puts Ali on the top, but Nese cuts him off. Nese goes for a suplex now, but Metalik delivers a double suplex to Nese and Ali. Daivari goes for the cover on Ali, but Ali kicks out at two. Daivari pulls the cloth off the table on the outside and tosses the table into the ring. Daivari sets the table up in the ring , but Metalik hits him with a pumpkin. Metalik puts Daivari on the table and goe sup top, but Nese hits him with a kendo stick. Nese dumps out the bad from earlier, which is filled with candy corn. Nese goes up top and goes for the sunet powerbomb, but Metalik counters with a back body drop through the table. Metalik goes for the cover, but Daivari breaks it up.

Daivari sends Metalik into the ring post and Ali hits Daivari with a pie to the face. Ali kicks Daivari in the face and then grabs witch’s broom. He connects with a leg drop with the broom stick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mustafa Ali.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)