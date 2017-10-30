This Day In Wrestling History – October 30th

1969 – Antonio Inoki & Michiaki Yoshimura defeat Buddy Austin & Mr Atomic, to win the vacant JWA All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1974 – Jerry Lawler defeats Robert Fuller, to win the NWA (Mid-America) Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1977 – Ric Flair & Greg Valentine defeat The Minnesota Wrecking Crew (Gene & Ole Anderson), to win the NWA (Mid-Atlantic) World Tag Team Championship.

1978 – Mark Lewin & The White Knight defeat Mando Guerrero & Tiger Conway, Jr., to win the vacant NWA Texas Tag Team Championship.

1986 – Ashura Hara & Super Strong Machine defeat Mighty Inoue & Takashi Ishikawa, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1987 – The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey & Randy Rose) defeat Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1990 – In a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Tag Team Match, The Rockers (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty) defeat The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. The decision is later reversed by President Jack Tunney, due to a ring rope breaking off of a turnbuckle during the match. The Rockers’ title reign is not recognized by WWE.

1994 – Hiroshi Hase & Keiji Mutoh defeat Masahiro Chono & Super Strong Machine, to win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League.

1995 – Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeat Osamu Kido & Kazuo Yamazaki, to win the NJPW Super Grade Tag League.

1995 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (2.3 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.1 rating).

1999 – Vader defeats Mitsuharu Misawa, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.9 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating).

2003 – Osamu Nishimura & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeat Yoshihiro Takayama & TOA, to win the NJPW G1 Climax Tag League.

2005 – Cho-Ten (Masahiro Chono & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeat Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shinsuke Nakamura, to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship for the 5th time.

2007 – Junior Fatu (formerly known as ‘Rikishi’ in WWE), leaves TNA Wrestling due to a financial dispute, regarding a pay raise. Fatu had only been with TNA for six weeks, at the time of his departure.

2009 – KENTA vacates the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship, after suffering a knee injury.

2012 – WWE ’13 is released in North America. It’s the final WWE video game made for the Nintendo Wii, and the final WWE video game published by THQ. THQ would cease operations in January 2013.

2016 – WWE Hell in a Cell is held in Boston, in front of 16,119 fans. For the first time in WWF/E history, a women’s match was the main event. The event also featured the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell Match.

Pre-Show:

– In a Six-Man Cruiserweight Tag Team Match, Cedric Alexander, Lince Dorado, & Sin Cara defeat Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, & Ariya Daivari.

Hell in a Cell PPV:

– Roman Reigns defeats Rusev (with Lana), to retain the United States Championship.

– Bayley defeats Dana Brooke.

– Gallows & Anderson defeat Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

– In a Hell in a Cell Match, Kevin Owens (with Chris Jericho) defeats Seth Rollins, to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

– The Brian Kendrick defeats TJ Perkins, via submission, to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– Cesaro & Sheamus defeat the RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E. & Xavier Woods), via disqualification; The New Day retain the tag team titles.

– In the first-ever women’s Hell in a Cell Match, Charlotte Flair defeats Sasha Banks, to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer Edge (44 years old); current Real Japan Tag Team Champion Kozo ‘Tiger Shark’ Urita (43 years old); 3-time ECCW Tag Team Champion Dr. Luther (49 years old); and former WWF wrestler Alex ‘The Pug’ Pourteau (48 years old).

Today would’ve been the 60th birthday for All Japan Women’s Hall of Famer, Jackie Sato.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)